×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Valverde tips Griezmann to make easy adjustment to Messi and Suarez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
71   //    27 Jul 2019, 21:00 IST
Antoine Griezmann - cropped
Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann

Ernesto Valverde expects Antoine Griezmann to comfortably settle in alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez when the trio unite in Barcelona's starting XI.

New signing Griezmann made his second Barca appearance in Saturday's routine 2-0 friendly victory over Vissel Kobe in Japan.

LaLiga's champions now travel back to Spain to link up with Messi and Suarez following the pair's extended break in the aftermath of the Copa America.

They could form a front three with Griezmann for the first time in the Joan Gamper Trophy match against Arsenal on August 4 and Valverde believes the partnership will have no trouble blossoming.

"The good players always understand things easily," Valverde told reporters when asked about the France international.

"We'll see later on how well he links up with others. We have a lot of hope with him that it will work. He moves quickly and finds space really well.

"He's a player we needed."

Griezmann joined from Atletico Madrid for €120million this month and will be part of the full first-team squad that is due to travel to the United States following the Arsenal encounter.

Advertisement

Barca are building towards a crucial season under head coach Valverde, who faced heavy criticism for failing to prevent the second-leg implosion against Liverpool in last season's Champions League semi-finals.

Griezmann, however, is paying little thought to the club's European ambitions as he focuses on becoming accustomed to a new set of minimum expectations.

"We're talking about the Champions League because we haven't won it but LaLiga is also a really difficult competition to win," the World Cup winner told Spanish publication Sport.

"I've been playing in LaLiga since I was 18 and I haven't won it. It's really tough. It looks easy because Barca win year after year but it's really difficult."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Possible Barcelona starting XIs with Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong
RELATED STORY
Barcelona new boy Griezmann proud of Messi praise
RELATED STORY
Griezmann's 'bad intentions' excite Barcelona boss Valverde
RELATED STORY
Griezmann: Messi has not called me yet, but Suarez did
RELATED STORY
Neymar's father denies reports he is heading to Barcelona, Valverde 'OK' to sign both Neymar and Antoine Griezmann and more Barcelona transfer news: 2 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Valverde tells Barcelona fans not to jeer Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Griezmann to Barcelona: How will Valverde's men line up this season?
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2019: Tactical analysis of Barcelona's possible formations and line up following Griezmann's arrival
RELATED STORY
3 Ways Barcelona could lineup with Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong next season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Antoine Griezmann reveals Lionel Messi has not welcomed him yet
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
No matches in this week
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us