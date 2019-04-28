×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Valverde urges treble focus after Barca's LaLiga triumph

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    28 Apr 2019, 03:30 IST
ErnestoValverdeCropped
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde sent a timely reminder to his Barcelona players of the challenges ahead after they wrapped up the title in LaLiga on Saturday.

Lionel Messi came off the bench to score the only goal against Levante at Camp Nou, ensuring Barca retained their top-flight crown by moving nine points clear of Atletico Madrid – against whom they boast a superior head-to-head record – with three games to go.

Although the Catalan giants enjoyed the post-match celebrations on the pitch with family and friends, Valverde called for focus with the Champions League and Copa del Rey still up for grabs.

"We are happy, but we still have challenges ahead," said the Barca coach, with Liverpool the visitors on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

"Winning the title with distance and with margin are things that with the competitors we have is difficult."

Messi was named on the bench for the second match running but came on at the interval for profligate former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

The Argentinian superstar made the difference, breaking the deadlock in the 62nd minute to finally puncture the dogged resistance of the relegation-threatened visitors.

"It was clear that Messi had to play at least 45 minutes," added Valverde.

"We have a match on Wednesday and we must be active and at the end he has scored the goal because we already know that Leo scores goals everywhere."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
There's still time to think about Liverpool - Valverde determined to clinch LaLiga title
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2018-19: How Valverde serenely steered Catalans to another LaLiga title
RELATED STORY
Valverde not bothered when Barca are crowned LaLiga champions
RELATED STORY
Valverde surprised by Coutinho controversy
RELATED STORY
Valverde: Clasico will not decide LaLiga title race
RELATED STORY
Guardiola is world's best coach – Valverde
RELATED STORY
Messi hails Barcelona's 'small step towards treble'
RELATED STORY
Smalling hit Messi like a train, says Valverde
RELATED STORY
Valverde sings Messi's praises after 50th hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Valverde: Barcelona scared? We're top of LaLiga!
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us