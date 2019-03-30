×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Van Dijk: Title challenge the reason for Liverpool move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    30 Mar 2019, 04:44 IST
Van Dijk - cropped
Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool's current position at the top of the Premier League is exactly why he joined the club.

Defender Van Dijk has been in sensational form for the Reds this term, helping Liverpool record a league-high 17 clean sheets, with Jurgen Klopp's side conceding just 18 goals across the campaign.

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League with seven fixtures remaining, though they have played one game more than second-placed Manchester City, who will return to the summit if they beat Fulham on Saturday.

And with a Champions League quarter-final against Porto also on the horizon, Van Dijk insists Liverpool's campaign is just what he had in mind when he left Southampton in January 2018.

"It's definitely what I wanted," Van Dijk told Premier League Productions.

"You hope to be in this kind of position – challenging for the Premier League title, being as far as we are in the Champions League now and reaching the final last season.

"I think the ultimate thing would be winning something with Liverpool and we still have any chance to win it. So let's just go for it.

"The most important thing is to enjoy it. We have to give it our all and make sure we have no regrets at the end of it."

Advertisement

Van Dijk has been credited as the main reason for Liverpool's superb defensive displays, but he shrugged off the suggestion that he is solely responsible.

"In my position when things are going well it's pretty easy to say that I'm sort of the guy that fixes everything," he said.

"But if things are going bad then I'm the one that gets all the blame. In the end, we all do it together. If you look at the way we play, defend and attack, it starts up front. The amount of work they do is unbelievable.

"In the back as well, obviously Alisson has come in, but look at Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Robbo [Andy Robertson] has been outstanding. Dejan [Lovren], Joel [Matip] and obviously Joe [Gomez] before he got injured was amazing. I think everyone has played their part in it.

"It's not about one player. But it doesn't change the fact that I'm feeling pretty good."

Liverpool face Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool news: Former Reds striker hails Virgil van Dijk as pivotal to Liverpool's title challenge
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Virgil Van Dijk: Liverpool's ladder to the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Virgil van Dijk could be forced to move house after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk says Liverpool can challenge for double ahead of Napoli decider
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Virgil van Dijk asks the supporters to remain patient as the Reds challenge for the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
How Virgil Van Dijk is Turning Liverpool into a Champion Team
RELATED STORY
Liverpool shouldn't panic after Manchester City defeat, insists Van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Manchester United: Van Dijk the rock on which Klopp can build a title triumph
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk proud of record-breaking Liverpool defence
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
Today FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
Today BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
Today BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Today MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
Today WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
Tomorrow CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
Tomorrow LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us