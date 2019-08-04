×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Van Persie: Sanchez doesn't look happy at Man United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
106   //    04 Aug 2019, 07:36 IST
Alexis - cropped
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez has struggled at Manchester United because he is not happy, according to former star Robin van Persie.

Sanchez has failed to live up to the hype since swapping Arsenal for Premier League rivals United in January 2018, scoring just five goals in 45 appearances.

Injuries have also hampered Chile international Sanchez, who managed only one league goal for the Red Devils last season.

Van Persie also made the move from Arsenal to United in 2012-13, winning the Premier League in his first season at Old Trafford – the club have not topped the English summit since.

Now retired, Van Persie tried to explain why Sanchez has failed to make an impact under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Manchester.

"He doesn't look very happy to me," Van Persie said via the Daily Mail. "He looked happy at Arsenal. He doesn't look happy now. What I've seen and felt over the years is that how you feel mentally, how your life is, has a big influence.'

"If you're happy, you're 50 per cent fitter, you create more and you enjoy yourself... so he should find a way mentally to change that."

"It's a different time," Van Persie told the Telegraph. "Over the past couple of years a lot has changed. There are a lot of impressions from fans, from social media, he is constantly getting hit about his wages. It's negative, so he starts negative, and maybe that is difficult."

Advertisement

Sanchez was lured to United by Mourinho last year and the Portuguese boss was sacked in December amid poor results and criticism over his perceived brand of defensive football.

Van Persie added: "For him it was difficult because he was coming into a defensive playing team. I came into a team with all the mature players there already: Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Michael Carrick. At Arsenal I was one of the older ones, captain, and here I could just come in and have fun, because the guys sorted all the other stuff beside it.

"Mentally, I was just having fun. I was happy, I was just enjoying it, really. I did not think about the consequences. I was not using social media back then, so I was not really bothered about what people said. When I went outside it was all positive so I was in my own little bubble of being happy."

Solskjaer was installed as interim manager in December before the United great signed a permanent deal in March as the club eventually finished sixth and 32 points off the pace.

"When you play for a club like Manchester United, the fans are used to attacking football and risks," Van Persie continued. "I don't really think the fans were disappointed about not winning the league. You can miss out on winning the league because you have great teams in this league. It's maybe the way they played that the fans were not really happy with.

"United is like a beast. In a positive way, when you are doing well. It is so huge. It is fantastic, a great place to be. But when it goes wrong, when you're having a bad period as a player or a coach, it's tough. It's a tough place, lots of pressure, everyone demanding not only a win, but they are demanding attacking football. 77,000 people want to be enjoying it."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Solskjaer deserves patience at Manchester United - Van Persie
RELATED STORY
Robin Van Persie announces retirement from football
RELATED STORY
Maguire backed for Van Dijk-like impact at Man United by Liverpool great Souness
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: “They are just having a bad spell” – Robin van Persie backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Zamorano: Sanchez needs to play - at Manchester United or elsewhere
RELATED STORY
Should Man United sell Lukaku? Opta stats suggest not
RELATED STORY
3 Defining moments of Robin Van Persie's career
RELATED STORY
Sanchez feels more love with Chile than at Man United – Rueda
RELATED STORY
7 reasons for the decay at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Lindelof 'very happy' at Man United amid Barcelona links
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us