Varane will stay at Real Madrid – Zidane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    29 Apr 2019, 06:32 IST
Varane-cropped
Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane

Zinedine Zidane reiterated that defender Raphael Varane would remain with Real Madrid beyond this season.

Varane, 26, has been linked to the likes of Manchester United and Juventus after eight seasons with the LaLiga giants.

The France international is contracted until 2022 and Madrid head coach Zidane said his compatriot would stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"The positive point of this season finale is that Varane will stay," he told a news conference after Madrid's shock 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Zidane has a rebuild ahead of him at Madrid after returning to the helm of the club in March.

The loss to relegation-threatened Rayo continued what has been a poor league campaign for Madrid, who are set to finish third in the table.

An apologetic Zidane hopes his team can finish the season strongly, although he accepted they had little to play for.

"I've been gone for a while and now I'm back, I do not have any problems with that right now," he said.

"The season has to end, because it's true that we have complications and there's nothing at stake. It's complicated.

"We have to think about the future and finish the last three games well."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
