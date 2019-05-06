×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Vardy can hurt any team – Rodgers warns Man City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    06 May 2019, 07:44 IST
JamieVardy - cropped
Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers backed Jamie Vardy to have an impact in the Premier League title race by hurting Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's men can move past Liverpool and return to the top of the table by beating Leicester at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

Rodgers could do his former club – without a league title since 1990 – a favour by avoiding defeat and the Northern Irishman feels Vardy can have a huge impact.

"He does strike fear into opponents, there's no getting away from that," Rodgers told UK newspapers of Vardy, who has scored 18 Premier League goals this season.

"When I was preparing a team to play against him you just knew you've got to be really careful against him.

"If you don't counter-press the game well and there's space to play that pass, he's going to hurt you – and he's a goalscorer.

"If you watch him and see his ability to score a goal, and his threat, you'll always be mindful of it. But that's the Premier League – top players, top strikers – and you're always having to find a way to nullify that.

"It's absolutely brilliant to have him on your side."

Advertisement

Leicester are ninth in the Premier League table and could jump to eighth with a win.

A victory would see City return to the top heading into the final day of the season, when they visit Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool host Wolves.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Advertisement
Rodgers warns Manchester City: We can beat any team
RELATED STORY
Guardiola deeply impressed by Rodgers' rampant Foxes
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Leicester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Manchester City, Leicester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
Rodgers hails Sterling's ambition to be the best
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester City players that can hurt Liverpool’s title ambitions tonight
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
Liverpool and Man City: Shedding light on the psychology of a Premier League title race
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 Golden Boot: Top Contenders at the start of May 2019
RELATED STORY
Man City the best team in Europe, insists Sarri
RELATED STORY
3 factors which might determine the ultimate winner of the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us