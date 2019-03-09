Vardy passes a century of Leicester City goals

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 130 // 09 Mar 2019, 23:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy passed a century of goals for Leicester City as they brushed aside Fulham 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Foxes had looked to be heading for a frustrating draw at the King Power Stadium in Brendan Rodgers' first home game in charge, but Vardy's late double changed all that.

His first in the 76th minute took him to 100 goals in all competitions for the Foxes, while he kick-started the next century four minutes from time with a scuffed finish from Harvey Barnes' pull-back.

The 32-year-old becomes the seventh Leicester player to reach a century of goals for the club and the first since Gary Lineker did so during the 1984-85 campaign.

Vardy's first Leicester goal came on his debut – a 4-0 EFL Cup win over Torquay United in August 2012 – while his most productive campaign was in 2015-16 when his efforts propelled the Foxes to the Premier League title.

The former England striker plundered 24 goals that season as Claudio Ranieri guided the club to one of the most unlikely title triumphs in history.

100 - Jamie Vardy has scored his 100th goal for Leicester City in all competitions, becoming the first player to achieve the feat for the Foxes since @GaryLineker . Ton. pic.twitter.com/AkuHkZzLGL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2019

Advertisement