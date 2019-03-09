×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Vardy passes a century of Leicester City goals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
130   //    09 Mar 2019, 23:50 IST
Jamie Vardy - cropped
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy passed a century of goals for Leicester City as they brushed aside Fulham 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Foxes had looked to be heading for a frustrating draw at the King Power Stadium in Brendan Rodgers' first home game in charge, but Vardy's late double changed all that. 

His first in the 76th minute took him to 100 goals in all competitions for the Foxes, while he kick-started the next century four minutes from time with a scuffed finish from Harvey Barnes' pull-back.

The 32-year-old becomes the seventh Leicester player to reach a century of goals for the club and the first since Gary Lineker did so during the 1984-85 campaign.

Vardy's first Leicester goal came on his debut – a 4-0 EFL Cup win over Torquay United in August 2012 – while his most productive campaign was in 2015-16 when his efforts propelled the Foxes to the Premier League title.

The former England striker plundered 24 goals that season as Claudio Ranieri guided the club to one of the most unlikely title triumphs in history. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
3 reasons why Manchester City lost to Leicester City
RELATED STORY
5 Leicester City players who have impressed so far this season
RELATED STORY
Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United: Hits and Flops | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Leicester City v Brighton: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Premier League 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Leicester City vs Manchester United: Match Preview, Key Players and Prediction | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Leicester City - 4 Things that we learnt from the game
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Leicester City: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Leicester players excited to work with Rodgers - Maguire
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us