×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Vertonghen 'hopeful' Eriksen stays at Spurs amid Madrid links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    11 Jun 2019, 07:06 IST
eriksen-cropped
Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen is hopeful Spurs can keep Christian Eriksen, who has been linked to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Madrid have emerged as a possible destination for Eriksen after the Tottenham star revealed he wants to "try something new".

Eriksen's bombshell came following Tottenham's unexpected run to the Champions League final, which they lost 2-0 to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Amid reported interest from across Europe, Vertonghen – preparing for Belgium's Euro 2020 qualifier against Scotland on Tuesday – hopes Spurs can retain the services of the Denmark international.

"Obviously when the transfer window starts there are a lot rumours, but there were rumours last year and everyone stayed together, so I'm hopeful," Vertonghen told Sky Sports News.

"Christian is a great player. I have known him since he was 16, played with him since he was 16 or 17 [at Ajax] and I hope he's with Tottenham next season. He's an exceptional player."

Eriksen arrived from Eredivisie giants Ajax in 2013 and the 27-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League and Europe's best midfielders.

However, Eriksen has not won silverware with Tottenham after reaching the 2015 EFL Cup final and this year's Champions League decider.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Willian hoping Hazard stays amid Madrid links
RELATED STORY
Tottenham bombshell as Eriksen wants to 'try something new'
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Transfer News: 'Christian Eriksen is waiting for Real Madrid to buy him,' says Guillem Balague
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: 'I'm focused on Chelsea', says Eden Hazard amid Real Madrid links
RELATED STORY
La Liga rumors: Real Madrid reaches 'verbal agreement' with €150M-rated Spurs star 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal to sign €113M midfielder, £75M star rejects Manchester United for Manchester City and more Transfer News: 7 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Bale wanted at Inter as United reject Icardi-Lukaku swap deal
RELATED STORY
Pogba focused on Man United amid Real Madrid links – Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
It's 'vital' Tottenham keep Eriksen – Rose
RELATED STORY
Manchester United receive boost in chase for £107M winger, Red Devils want midfield duo as Pogba replacement, and more Manchester United transfer news - 9 June 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us