Volleys galore and that flying header - Robin van Persie's best goals

Robin van Persie made his name at Arsenal

Robin van Persie wrapped up one of the great careers on Sunday, making his final appearance for Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

The former Netherlands international was both a great goalscorer and a scorer of great goals in the Premier League with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Van Persie was also responsible for one of the most memorable World Cup goals of all time during his side's run to the final in 2014.

Selecting just a handful of Van Persie's best career goals is a tough challenge, but we have picked out five of his most famous strikes.



Arsenal v Charlton Athletic, Premier League, 2006

Having joined Arsenal from first club Feyenoord in 2004, Van Persie set about making his name - and his stunning volley against Charlton Athletic certainly did that. Arsenal's move started at the back but after some excellent team play Van Persie hammered home a vicious volley. The striker launched himself into a flying effort just outside the box, rocketing the ball into the top corner.



Arsenal v Everton, Premier League, 2011

Arguably better than the Charlton goal, although it really is a matter of personal preference, Van Persie hit another wonderful volley in the Premier League to down Everton in 2011. This time he peeled away from his marker, again catching the ball incredibly sweetly on his magical left boot. The ball kissed the foot of the post on its way in and Van Persie went on to score a virtual carbon copy later in the same season against Liverpool.



Manchester United v Aston Villa, Premier League, 2013

A move to Old Trafford enabled Van Persie to win the trophies his career deserved and he maintained his flair for dramatic goals after leaving Arsenal. Wayne Rooney floated a long lofted throughball for Van Persie and he did just what he does best - crashing the ball home on the volley to beat Brad Guzan. The strike, which came in a 3-0 win for United, secured the Premier League title with Van Persie scoring all three goals to claim the match ball.

Netherlands v Spain, World Cup, 2014

What if you could score a volley, but with your head? Van Persie did just that on football's grandest stage in 2014. This time the long pass came from Daley Blind, who was positioned wide on the left near the halfway line. Van Persie therefore had to watch the ball from a different angle to the volleys above, but the end result was the same. He launched himself into the air for a flying header that sent the ball looping over Iker Casillas. Without a doubt, one of the iconic goals in World Cup history.

Feyenoord v Vitesse, Eredivisie, 2018

After a spell in Turkey with Fenerbahce, Van Persie opted to wrap up his career back where it began at Feyenoord. But he kept scoring fantastic goals, including this goal which helped seal a 2-1 home win against Vitesse in the Eredivisie. With the scores level in the closing stages, Van Persie curled home a wonderful 25-yard free-kick to snatch all three points, although he sullied the memory somewhat by being sent off in added time.