Wagner fires warning to Liverpool: Low has made Bayern angry

Omnisport
News
122   //    08 Mar 2019, 15:07 IST
sandro wagner - cropped
Former Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner

Former Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner has warned Liverpool to expect an "angry" backlash from the Bundesliga champions on Wednesday following Joachim Low's decision to axe three senior stars.

Germany head coach Low announced this week that Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels will no longer be considered for international duty as he attempts to usher in a new generation of talent.

Bayern released a statement hitting out at the timing of Low's decision, with a Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg on Saturday followed by next week's Champions League last-16 second leg at the Allianz Arena.

And Wagner, a Bundesliga champion with Bayern for the second time last season before leaving for Tianjin Teda, thinks Niko Kovac's side will take out their frustrations on Liverpool.

"I'm sorry for the guys. All three are great players, world champions and great people - each in their own way," he told Bild.

"But I'm sure it'll be a positive for Bayern's season. Mats, Jerome and Thomas will now want to show everyone they are still at the absolute highest level.

"With this anger, the boys will blow Liverpool away in Munich."

Bayern held Jurgen Klopp's side to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the first leg.

They will first look to keep pace with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga when they take on Wolfsburg this weekend.

