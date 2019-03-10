Warnock hits back at 'split camp' critics after Cardiff victory

Neil Warnock believes Cardiff City's victory over West Ham was the perfect answer to critics who had claimed there was a split in the club's dressing room.

Junior Hoilett and Victor Camarasa scored in each half to give Cardiff a surprisingly straightforward 2-0 home victory on Saturday, ending a miserable run of three straight defeats that had seen them concede 10 goals in the process.

Warnock was forced to deny reports in the build-up to the game suggesting his players are losing faith in him and he relished the chance to put the record straight after the win, which kept them within two points of safety.

"Winning is the only way to answer the critics," he said. "You don't get a performance like that with a split camp.

"They were fabulous and I don't think there was a weakness. We worked hard in training, it's benefited us and I think the selection was right because we wanted to have a go at them from the start.

"It was nice to score first and the only disappointment was not scoring two or three more in the second half, with the chances we had.

"It's probably the biggest win of the season and there were a lot of positives – that was our eighth clean sheet.

"It brings a few more teams back into the pack and makes them more nervous and I think we're capable of getting a few more results between now and the end of the season."

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini was shocked by West Ham's display which, while being only their second loss in six games, also extended their winless away run to seven matches across all competitions.

He said: "Yes, I am surprised because we kept the same starting XI that played so well against Newcastle and also because we talked during the week that we were playing against a team that was fighting for relegation, lost their last three games.

"But we couldn't contrast them in what they did. They scored the first goal too early, a very easy goal and after they scored the second goal and finished that well too.

"It is difficult to find a reason. We knew before the game it would be a difficult game because Cardiff need points, they are at home. We didn't create enough chances if you want to win a game away from home.

"Maybe [the away run is in the players' heads]. That's why we need to talk with them during the week. It is not normal to lose four away games and not score one goal against Wolves, Bournemouth, City and Cardiff.

"There are too many games we haven't scored. We need to play exactly the same way that we are at home."

