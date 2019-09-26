Watzke backs Reus' Dortmund captaincy

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus

Marco Reus' captaincy of Borussia Dortmund is not an issue of concern for chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Reus' role as Dortmund's on-field leader has come under renewed scrutiny after Lucien Favre's side twice threw away the lead to draw 2-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

In the aftermath of the contest at the Commerzbank Arena, Reus gave an interview to Sky Deutschland and snapped: "Don't come to me with your s*** about mentality.

"Every week it's the same c**p."

Briefly addressing the issue in quotes reported by Kicker, Watzke maintained the Germany forward's status was not up for debate.

"The discussion about captaincy for Marco Reus leads nobody in Dortmund," he said.

6 - @BlackYellow have not won any of their last six away games at Frankfurt (three draws, three defeats) in the #Bundesliga. Their last win was a 2-1 in September 2013. Unlucky. #SGEBVB pic.twitter.com/z50vEK0iHn — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 22, 2019

Watzke's backing came after Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told Bild on Tuesday: "Marco Reus is, of course, our team captain.

"In this situation, like the other experiences players in the team, he has to show leadership and I'm sure he will."

Sunday's result saw Dortmund miss out on the chance to climb above Bayern Munich into second behind early Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.

Favre's men host Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, where Reus will look to add to a haul of three goals in five top-flight appearances this term.