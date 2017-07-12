Wayne Rooney set to make second Everton debut

Everton will hand Wayne Rooney his second debut in a match against Gor Mahia in Africa.

by Omnisport News 12 Jul 2017, 12:35 IST

Everton's Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney is set to make his first appearance for Everton since re-joining the club in a pre-season friendly match against Kenyan side Gor Mahia on Thursdsay.

Everton are playing the match in Tanzania as part of a commercial deal with shirt sponsors SportPesa, with the former Manchester United captain named in the club's 25-man travelling party.

Manager Ronald Koeman is aiming to give everyone in the squad, which also includes new signings Michael Keane and Davy Klaassen, an appearance.

That means Rooney will not have had to wait long to step on a pitch again for Everton, 13 years after he initially left Goodison Park for United.

"I'm looking forward to it - it should be a good trip," Rooney, whose return on a two-year deal was completed last Sunday, said to the club's website.

"It will be nice and hopefully I will get on the pitch and get some game-time. It is good when you go away with the team. It is good to be around the hotel with the players, spend more time with them and get to know them more.

"I have never been to Tanzania before, so I'm really looking forward to it."

| The Everton squad has departed for Tanzania with @WayneRooney part of the squad. #EvertonInTz



Full list https://t.co/d91hPajhey pic.twitter.com/AS8Lt3Xz51 — Everton (@Everton) July 11, 2017

Everton left out Ross Barkley, Ramiro Funes Mori and Joel Robles due to injuries, while Jordan Pickford, Mason Holgate and Sandro Ramirez have time off after featuring in the Under-21 European championship.

Koeman added: "It is a trip that is not all about football. There is the commercial side as well, which is good for Everton. We will support the club in what we need to do over there.

"The most important thing is how we start our pre-season. It is about what we need to do to get to our best at our football and physical levels.

"This is our first friendly and everybody will be involved for 45 minutes in the game. You play football to win and we will do that in Tanzania."