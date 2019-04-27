We deserved more – Silva cannot fault Everton after Palace draw

Everton boss Marco Silva found it hard to fault his players after Saturday's 0-0 draw away to Crystal Palace and felt they were clearly the better team.

Bernard's strike and Lucas Digne's deflected cross both struck the post in the second half at Selhurst Park, while substitute Cenk Tosun forced an incredible late save from home goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Palace failed to register a shot on target but still managed to hold Everton, who had won four of their previous five games, including a magnificent 4-0 victory over Manchester United.

"We deserved the three points," Silva said after a match where his side had almost two-thirds of the possession.

"It was clear we were the best team on the pitch and we tried everything to win the match. We had two balls off the post and their keeper made a fantastic save.

"From the first minute we dominated the game, which is very difficult to do here, against a team as strong on the counter-attack and with players like Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke.

"We dominated with the ball and did it in our style. If we had been more clinical we would have won, that was clear to me. We deserved more."

The result could be costly for Everton, who now sit four points behind Wolves in the race for seventh place and a potential Europa League spot.

With two games to play, Silva added: "We have to do everything to win the matches, which is what we did this afternoon.

"Our fans were fantastic like always. Their reception for our players at the end of the match means they can see what we did. They know we tried everything, which is important."

Palace manager Roy Hodgson accepted the performance of his side, who sit 12th and are mathematically safe from relegation, was not what had had hoped for.

He said: "We dreamed of a different game, we dreamed of a game where we'd have a lot of possession and pass the ball around them and show some of the quality that we believe we have in the team but we weren't able to do that.

"There are games where they don't go the way you'd dreamed of them going and you have to play the game that's out there to play.

"We dug in and accepted it wasn't going to be one of our better days on the ball. As a team, in terms of our attitude, our determination and ability even to stay in the game at difficult times, I'm satisfied with that."