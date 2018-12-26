We'll have to eat turkey before every game - Kane after Bournemouth stuffing

Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Harry Kane joked that Christmas dinner could become a regular feature on the menu at Tottenham's training ground after a 5-0 Boxing Day demolition of Bournemouth.

Kane was among the scorers at Wembley as Spurs followed up their 6-2 win at Everton on Sunday with another convincing triumph that lifted them above Manchester City to second in the Premier League.

And the England captain believes roast turkey could hold the secret to his side's free-scoring form.

"We'll have to have turkey before every game," he tweeted after the match.

Kyle Walker-Peters put in a standout performance on his first Premier League start of the season, setting up all three of Spurs' first-half goals, as Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura punished Bournemouth.

The full-back had only played 12 minutes of league football in 2018-19 prior to Wednesday and Pochettino believes the 21-year-old can become a key player at the club.

"Our confidence in him is so high and he only needs time to show his quality and match time to try to compete for a place in the starting XI," said Pochettino.

"We really believe in him and we're sure that he's going to be an important player in the future for Tottenham."

