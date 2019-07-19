×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Werder veteran Pizarro confirms retirement plans

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    19 Jul 2019, 20:56 IST
Claudio Pizarro - cropped
Claudio Pizarro of Werder Bremen

Claudio Pizarro has confirmed the forthcoming season, his 20th in the Bundesliga, will be his last before retirement.

The 40-year-old is set to call time on a career that began in his native Peru in 1996 and which has seen him make a lasting mark on German football.

Now in his fourth stint with Werder Bremen, Pizarro became the oldest goalscorer in Bundesliga history when he found the net with a free-kick against Hertha Berlin in February.

Six league titles won across two separate spells at Bayern Munich add further lustre to a resume that includes a season in the Premier League with Chelsea.

"This is my last year, for sure," Pizarro told reporters on Friday, as quoted by the Weser Kurier newspaper.

"I have discussed it with everyone. I feel fine, but it's enough. The big difference to previous years is the recovery.

"It's not like it was five years ago, my body needs more time for regeneration now."

Pizarro made 26 league appearances on his return to Werder last term - 23 of them as a substitute - and contributed five goals.

Advertisement

The attacker hopes to sign off by helping the club to continental qualification.

"The general goal is to get into Europe. I would be happy with that. It's possible," he said.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Werder veteran Pizarro to sign new contract
RELATED STORY
Coman and Gnabry can replace Robben and Ribery - Pizarro
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga clubs missed a chance to end Bayern dominance – Pizarro
RELATED STORY
Eggestein signs new Werder Bremen contract
RELATED STORY
Kruse announces Werder Bremen exit
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: How Bayern beat Dortmund to the title
RELATED STORY
Favre defends calamitous Burki
RELATED STORY
FC Bayern Transfer News: Rummenigge Confirms Bayern Will Not Sign James Rodriguez
RELATED STORY
Neuer laughed at retirement rumours
RELATED STORY
Bayern Transfer News: Uli Hoeness confirms that Bayern are after Leroy Sane | Bayern after Rodri for €70m?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug BAY HER 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hertha BSC
17 Aug BOR AUG 07:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg
17 Aug BAY PAD 07:00 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn
17 Aug WOL KOL 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Köln
17 Aug WER FOR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
17 Aug FRE MAI 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Mainz 05
17 Aug BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
18 Aug EIN HOF 07:00 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim
18 Aug UNI RB- 09:30 PM Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us