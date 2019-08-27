When I knew it was meant to be - Lukaku's warm-up stunner set scene for first Inter goal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 35 // 27 Aug 2019, 14:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku marked his Inter debut with a goal against Lecce and the striker revealed he was motivated by a moment of pre-match magic.

A club-record signing from Manchester United, the Belgium international took 60 minutes to open his Serie A account as he tucked in the rebound after a long-range Lautaro Martinez shot.

The goal helped Inter to a 4-0 victory in Antonio Conte's first match in charge, but it seems the club's marquee addition saved his absolute best for the warm-up.

Former Everton forward Lukaku shared a video on social media of a thumping strike he sent whistling into the top corner during the build-up to kick-off at San Siro.

The 26-year-old tagged the footage: "When I knew it was meant to be..."

When i knew it was meant to be .... #Golaso pic.twitter.com/OmZAl5GUBl — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 27, 2019

Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi and Antonio Candreva scored the other goals in the Nerazzurri's big victory.

In a separate Twitter post, Lukaku wrote: "I'm happy with today's win. Forza Inter."

I’m happy with today’s win. Forza inter sono contento della vittoria di oggi!! Forza inter pic.twitter.com/6tYmBcQVcJ — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 27, 2019

Advertisement

Conte lobbied hard for Lukaku's signature during the close season and praised the "gentle giant" for his immediate impact following the Lecce match.

Inter, top of the table after one game, next face Cagliari on Sunday.