Wijnaldum forced off ahead of Liverpool's Club World Cup trip

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool's injury problems worsened ahead of the Club World Cup as Georginio Wijnaldum was forced off with an apparent hamstring problem in the second half of Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford.

Already missing Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Fabinho amid a hectic run of fixtures, Jurgen Klopp saw Wijnaldum pull up lame early in the second half on Saturday, with the Reds a goal to the good.

Wijnaldum was unable to continue after brief on-field treatment and limped off to be replaced by Andy Robertson, with James Milner switching from left-back to midfield.

Liverpool will head to Qatar after the Watford game for two Club World Cup fixtures, starting with a semi-final contest on Wednesday. It now remains to be seen whether Wijnaldum will be fit for that trip.

59' Jürgen Klopp is forced into making a chance. Gini is replaced by Robertson. Milner pushes up into midfield.



[1-0] #LIVWAT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 14, 2019

The runaway Premier League leaders then face second-placed Leicester City on Boxing Day in a key domestic contest.