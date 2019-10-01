Wijnaldum moves on from Champions League triumph ahead of Anfield return

Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring against Barcelona

Georginio Wijnaldum insists Liverpool will not be reflecting on last season's famous triumph over Barcelona when Champions League football returns to Anfield on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men are preparing to entertain Salzburg in their first European engagement on Merseyside since stunning Lionel Messi and LaLiga winners Barca in an extraordinary semi-final tie in May.

Divock Origi and midfielder Wijnaldum scored doubles as the Reds erased a three-goal first-leg deficit and romped to a remarkable 4-3 aggregate victory.

Liverpool rode the momentum to a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the final but the highs of last season will be out of mind for the second group game of the club's trophy defence.

"What happened in the past is always in the past," Wijnaldum told reporters.

"We created great memories but it is not something we should think about.

"Of course it gives us confidence if you are in a situation like that but it is a totally different Champions League campaign. Different games, different situations, different teams. We just have to make sure we are ready and not think about last season.

"It is a great memory but we have to look forward to making it even greater and reach the final again."

Salzburg's visit to Anfield ends a run of four successive away matches for Liverpool in all competitions.

The Premier League leaders lost to Napoli in their Champions League opener but bounced back with three straight wins, including at Sheffield United on Saturday.

"We all know how Champions League nights are so we will look forward to that," Wijnaldum said.

"I didn't [realise] it was four away games, us players must be busy!"