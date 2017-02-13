Winning the challenges key against Barca, says PSG coach

by Reuters News 13 Feb 2017, 19:04 IST

Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Parc des Princes stadium, Paris, France - 13/2/17. Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery attends a news conference. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - If Paris St Germain are to stand a chance of upsetting Barcelona at their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday, there is one thing they must focus on, coach Unai Emery said on Monday.

"The most important thing will be to win the challenges otherwise tactics will mean nothing," he told a news conference.

PSG have been eliminated in the quarter-finals twice, in 2013 and 2015, by Barca, who will start the tie as favourites.

"We know this team very well and that's an advantage. This tie is the perfect occasion for the club to grow," Emery said.

He added that he would make a decision later on Monday on whether Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore, who has resumed training after an injury, would be called up in the squad.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)