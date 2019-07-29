×
Wolves-bound Cutrone confirms AC Milan exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29 Jul 2019, 23:08 IST
Patrick Cutrone - cropped
Wolves-bound Patrick Cutrone

Patrick Cutrone says he is disappointed to be leaving AC Milan but is excited to be joining Premier League side Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are reportedly close to sealing a £20million (€21.9m) move for the Italy striker, who confirmed on Monday he is swapping San Siro for Molineux.

Cutrone, 21, looked at home when he broke into Gennaro Gattuso's side two seasons ago, scoring 18 goals in all competitions.

Fewer starting chances resulted in a less prolific second campaign in 2018-19 and a switch to England now beckons.

"Reading all the messages from the fans made me emotional," Cutrone told reporters. "It means that I've done a good thing.

"Am I disappointed? Well, you have seen yourselves. I have nothing to say. I am always ready and charged.

"I wish the best for Milan fans and my team-mates. My departure from Milan affects me as well but that's life and some decisions are taken.

"I will look to do my best. Now I only think about integrating well and doing well there. I'm ready and excited to join Wolves. It's a big challenge for me."

Cutrone joined Milan's academy in 2007 and won his first - and so far only - Italy cap last March against Argentina.

Premier League 2019-20
