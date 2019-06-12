×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Women's World Cup Review: Record-breaking USA run riot

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    12 Jun 2019, 03:04 IST
morganrapinoe-cropped
USA strikers Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe

Alex Morgan produced a masterclass in finishing as United States achieved the largest margin of victory in the history of the World Cup finals - men's or women's - by beating hapless Thailand 13-0.

Orlando Pride striker Morgan opened the scoring after 12 minutes at Stade Auguste-Delaune and just over an hour later she had become the fourth player in her country's history to hit a World Cup hat-trick, while Rose Lavelle notched a brace and Samantha Mewis and Lindsey Horan netted to make it 7-0 after 74 minutes.

But Jillian Ellis' side did not stop there, relentlessly attacking and extending their lead as captain Megan Rapinoe scored along with substitutes Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd, and Morgan bagged two more to leave Thailand's players distraught at the final whistle.

USA will be firm favourites to seal their progress from Group F by beating Chile on Sunday, while Thailand will be desperate to avoid another humiliation against Sweden.

Jill Roord struck in second-half stoppage-time to earn the Netherlands a 1-0 win over New Zealand after Sarina Wiegman's side edged to victory in a match they dominated for long periods.

After a determined New Zealand team survived scare after scare, including some spectacular long-range shots and well-worked Netherlands moves, Arsenal playmaker Roord broke their hearts when she scored with a close-range header.

It was a cruel result for Tom Sermanni's players, who did just enough to keep the Netherlands' dangerous front three of Vivianne Miedema, Lieke Martens and Shanice van de Sanden at bay, only for Roord to pounce 16 minutes after coming off the bench.

The Netherlands triumphed at the 2017 European Championship and are hoping to progress beyond the last 16 at the World Cup for the first time, while New Zealand have never survived beyond the group stage.

Advertisement

There was more late drama in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Chile after the game was interrupted by a lightning storm that forced the players off the pitch for 40 minutes in Rennes.

Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler looked set to be the hero of the hour after a string of fine saves - including a fingertip effort to deny Sofia Jakobsson's 18-yard shot – looked to have earned her side a point.

After the weather delay in the 72nd minute of the game, Sweden emerged with real intent and Kosovare Asllani fired high into the net from close range before substitute Madelen Janogy skipped through the Chile defence and made it 2-0 in stoppage time.

Advertisement
Women's World Cup: US Womens Soccer Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
FIFA Womens World Cup: This team is really really special- Carli Lloyd, USA midfielder
RELATED STORY
Alex Morgan: US Womens Football Team is ready for the challenge 
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: Alex Morgan and USA train ahead of Women's World Cup match against Thailand
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: 'USA will remember us' -Thailand plan to create shock in World Cup opener
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: Netherlands Women's Football Squad, Preview, and Predictions
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: Japan Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 favourites for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
FIFA Women's World Cup: England 2-1 Scotland, 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us