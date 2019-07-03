×
Yaya Toure joins Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai

Omnisport
NEWS
News
03 Jul 2019
Yaya Toure
Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure has signed for Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai.

Toure has been without a team since leaving Olympiacos in December and earlier this year he denied comments made by his agent claiming he had retired.

The former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder will bid to help Qingdao Huanghai reach the Chinese Super League, with his new club top of the second tier after 15 games.

"Since the start of my football career, I have always loved challenges and now I have decided to take this new challenge and make history once again with Qingdao Huanghai Football Club," Toure said in a statement.

"This is a very exciting young club with a lot of potential and we share the same philosophy – that is to play beautiful football. It will be my great honour to grow and succeed with this club.

"I believe my experiences in football will offer something new to this growing club and together we can make great history. I can't wait to let my football do the magic once again, let's enjoy football together!"

Toure, who counts Monaco and Barcelona among his previous clubs, is a modern great with the 36-year-old having been crowned African Footballer of the Year on four occasions.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City
