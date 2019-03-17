You never know - Beckham dreaming of Messi or Ronaldo at Inter Miami

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 170 // 17 Mar 2019, 09:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi (L) and David Beckham (R)

David Beckham has not ruled out attempting to bring Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to Inter Miami, but acknowledged the prospect of achieving such a stunning coup is unlikely.

Former LA Galaxy star Beckham is preparing for the new Miami franchise's introduction to Major League Soccer next season, amid speculation over potential marquee signings.

The ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid and England star, who also appeared for AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, humoured links with two of world football's biggest stars, but played down his fledgling club's chances of prising Messi away from Barcelona or convincing Juventus to part with Ronaldo.

"Everyone has their wish list - everyone does! But if you look at the way Leo and Cristiano are still playing, even at what you might think is the later stage of their careers, I don't see it ending for them," he told reporters.

"They're playing at such a high level that it's hard to see them leaving the clubs they are at. But we will see. You never know what can happen in football."

Beckham revealed he has sought advice from former United chief executive David Gill, among others, as Inter Miami attempt to compile their inaugural playing squad.

"As an organisation, as a club, we are starting to look at players, and possibilities, at what is possible. We've got a great team here and we'll start piecing the things together. But we have to do that quick because it's only a year away," he said.

"I've been speaking to people over that time. People like David Gill, who is someone who has a huge amount of experience at Manchester United, asking him about the job he did there.

Advertisement

"But there are also other clubs and football people I've been around over my career and been able to have and gain experience from. I also have some great partners here in Miami, who understand the U.S market and MLS.

"It's a different world from the European leagues but it's catching up really quickly and the excitement is there."

Advertisement