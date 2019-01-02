×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Youngest US captain and breaking records - Christian Pulisic in Opta numbers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    02 Jan 2019, 20:39 IST
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic playing for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed Christian Pulisic will move to Chelsea but the Bundesliga leaders will retain the United States international on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who can play on either wing or as a central attacker, is one of the most exciting young players in world football, with numerous records to his name already.

Pulisic may have been usurped by Jadon Sancho at Dortmund, losing his place amid a contract saga that dragged on, but for €64million Chelsea have signed a forward with boundless potential.

Omnisport assesses the Opta numbers to examine what Chelsea can expect from a talented young player who becomes the third most expensive signing in the history of the club.

115 - Pulisic will add to the 115 appearances he has racked up so far for Dortmund as he has pledged to stay and help the club in the Bundesliga title race.

15 - Those 115 games have delivered 15 goals, while Pulisic has also contributed a commendable 18 assists for the club to date.

5 - Pulisic has not been a regular for Dortmund this season, making only five Bundesliga starts after losing his place to Sancho. He has missed six games entirely in 2018-19, four more than in the whole 2016-17 campaign when he made 32 appearances.

13 - Since Pulisic made his Dortmund debut in January 2016, no other player for the club has recorded as many as Pulisic's 13 Bundesliga assists. Sancho already has 11, though.

Advertisement

20 - When Pulisic captained United States in a friendly defeat to Italy last November, Pulisic became the USMNT's youngest skipper at 20 years and 63 days old.

23 - Pulisic has started 51 Bundesliga games for Dortmund, but he has been substituted in 23 of those games. A further 30 matches have seen Pulisic come off the bench.

14 - Of Pulisic's 81 Bundesliga appearances, the American has only been on the losing side 14 times, winning 45 matches and drawing the remaining 22.

2 - When Pulisic scored his second Bundesliga goal at the age of 17, he became the youngest player ever to find the net twice in Germany's top division.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Pulisic joining Chelsea for €64m
RELATED STORY
Pulisic: Signing for legendary Chelsea a privilege
RELATED STORY
Dortmund's Pulisic determined to deliver Bundesliga title...
RELATED STORY
'Professional' Sarri unwilling to address Pulisic rumours
RELATED STORY
Pulisic would thrive in Premier League, but Berhalter...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: What does Christian Pulisic bring to Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Christian Pulisic joins Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Setting up goals or giving up possession - Europe's most...
RELATED STORY
Dortmund chief not planning Pulisic sale
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund’s fantastic five: Reus, Sancho, Bruun...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us