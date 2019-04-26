×
Zabaleta expects Juventus-linked Guardiola to stay at City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    26 Apr 2019, 13:00 IST
guardiola-cropped
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola

Former Manchester City favourite Pablo Zabaleta predicts his old club will continue to be successful for as long as Juventus-linked Pep Guardiola stays.

Guardiola is in his third campaign at City and looks set to win a second successive Premier League title, having overseen a record-breaking season that saw them top the table with 100 points last term.

Things have been a little tougher this time around due to Liverpool pushing them all the way in the title race, though the champions' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday left them in the driving seat with three games to go.

Zabaleta – now at West Ham – played for Guardiola in his first season in England and is convinced he will stay and continue to bring success to the Etihad Stadium, despite Juventus being credited with an interest in the Catalan.

"He's very good, he's one of the best managers, for sure," Zabaleta told the Offside Rule podcast. "I spent one season with him, the first season for Pep in England.

"We did some amazing stuff, but also we made a few mistakes that cost us winning the Premier League or the Champions League.

"For a club like Manchester City, finishing the season without trophies is something that, as a player, hurts. When you're there, you play to win trophies.

"Last season, the way City won the league, they have been playing some of the best football we have seen in the last few years in the Premier League.

"I'm sure that he will stay at Manchester City, he will keep improving the team and keep winning trophies."

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
