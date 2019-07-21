×
Zaha signing will add more stress - Iwobi ready to consider Arsenal future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21 Jul 2019, 15:36 IST
Alex Iwobi - cropped
Alex Iwobi in action for Arsenal

Wilfried Zaha's arrival at Arsenal would create "more stress" for Alex Iwobi and potentially lead the forward to consider his future at the club.

Arsenal reportedly lodged an unsuccessful £40million bid for Crystal Palace winger Zaha earlier this month.

The Eagles star is thought to be interested in the move and would command a starting spot at Emirates Stadium after hitting 19 goals across the past two Premier League seasons.

Nigeria international Iwobi is prepared to fight for his position but reduced playing time could prompt him to seek a move elsewhere.

"Whenever the chance comes I always try and prove I should be starting," Iwobi told The Sun.

"But it's going to be difficult if Zaha comes. He will add more stress.

"I am up for the fight but the only time I would consider leaving is if I am not playing as much as I would like to.

"Obviously, my joy is to play football and not just sit out.

"If it comes to that I would have no choice but to leave. But I would always put up a fight to play - that is what I have done all my life.

"We have big stars already, so by adding another one I'll just have to prove I can do better than them."

Iwobi started 22 times in the Premier League last season, scoring three goals. 

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
Arsenal News: Alex Iwobi admits he might be forced to leave the Emirates if the club signs Wilfried Zaha
