×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zidane not interested in Real Madrid rifts

Omnisport
NEWS
News
539   //    12 Mar 2019, 03:57 IST
Zinedine Zidane - cropped
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane wiped the slate clean for Isco and Marcelo upon returning to Real Madrid and insisted transfer discussions are not a priority.

France legend Zidane has been lured back to the Santiago Bernabeu just 10 months after leading the club to a third straight Champions League triumph.

Santiago Solari was moved aside on Monday after a tumultuous spell as Julen Lopetegui's successor.

The Argentine presided over disappointing exits from the Champions League and Copa del Rey and seemingly struggled to maintain healthy relationships with his players, with little-used stars Isco and Marcelo reportedly at the centre of rifts in the squad.

The pair - who have respectively started five and 12 matches in LaLiga this season – were both regulars during Zidane's highly successful first spell in charge and the 46-year-old has resolved not to judge them on what transpired under other regimes.

"The players here have won a lot," Zidane said when asked about Isco and Marcelo.

"I'm not going to get into what happened between other people. I just want to get back to the squad, work with them and do things right."

Gareth Bale is one of several players linked with a move away from Madrid amid suggestions an overhaul of the squad could take place at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Eden Hazard is believed to be in the club's sights as a possible replacement while rumours have emerged claiming Cristiano Ronaldo is being lined up for a reunion with Zidane.

Those discussions, however, will have to wait.

"We all know Cristiano, one of the best players in this club's history," Zidane said.

"But today is not for talking about these things. Right now I'm not thinking about signings.

"I'm very happy to be back at the club and I'm only thinking about the 11 games we have left. We will have time to look at the rest."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Real Madrid looking to re-appoint Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
3 Players Zinedine Zidane should sign at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid bring back Zinedine Zidane: An open letter to the Frenchman
RELATED STORY
Zidane Returns to Real Madrid | Real Madrid potential lineup with Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
4 Winners & Losers as Zidane returns to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
'Zinedine Zidane has rejected Real Madrid'-Former Real Madrid president makes a huge claim
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid reappoint Zinedine Zidane as their manager until 2022 - Twitter Reactions
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Zinedine Zidane is reappointed as Real Madrid manager
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zinedine Zidane agrees to join Real Madrid on one condition
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: The cause of the crisis at the Santiago Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us