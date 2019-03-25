×
Zorc knows nothing of United interest in Sancho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
101   //    25 Mar 2019, 15:32 IST
sancho-cropped
Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc says he does not know of any interest in Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

England winger Sancho has enjoyed a breakout season in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as one of Europe's top young stars with a string of standout displays.

As well as Three Lions recognition, the 19-year-old has reportedly attracted the attention of potential suitors in the Premier League.

Sancho, who left Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017, is said to be a target for United, yet Zorc is not interested in such speculation.

"I have no knowledge of [United's interest]," Zorc told Bild. "But it has no relevance anyway."

Zorc has previously insisted that Sancho will remain at Dortmund next season, even if he is likely to leave the German club eventually.

Sancho, who has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, has eight goals in 26 league games this season.

