BREAKING NEWS: Tiger Woods confirms he underwent minor knee surgery

Tiger Woods has announced he had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee last week to repair minor cartilage damage.

The 15-time major champion expects to return to action in October following the surgery.

Woods made a spectacular return from career-threatening back injuries in 2018, crowned by victory in the season-ending Tour Championship.

He then went on to secure a remarkable Masters success in April, his first major success in almost 11 years, but has since struggled for form and fitness.

As a result, he was unable to qualify for last week's Tour Championship, where he would have hoped to defend his title, and instead underwent surgery on his left knee.

"I expect Tiger to make a full recovery," said Dr Vern Cooley, who performed the arthroscopic procedure on Woods.

"We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems."

Woods, who will captain the United States in the Presidents Cup in December, added: "I would like to thank Dr Cooley and his team. I'm walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks. I look forward to travelling and playing in Japan in October [at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship]."