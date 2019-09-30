Buccaneers beat Rams 55-40 – by the numbers look at one of the highest-scoring games in NFL history

Jameis Winston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Rams 55-40 in a wild NFL clash in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Bucs signal-caller Jameis Winston passed at will.

Goff finished with a career-high 517 passing yards and two touchdowns and Winston (385 yards) tossed four touchdowns, including a 67-yard throw to Mike Evans.

Ndamukong Suh scored on a 37-yard fumble return for the final score of the game.

Here is a statistical look at one of the highest-scoring games in NFL history.

– The 95 combined points are tied for the 13th highest-scoring game in NFL history and it is the 10th highest-scoring game since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

– Tampa Bay's 55 points were the most points in a game in franchise history.

– The 55 points are also the most ever against a team that entered the contest 3-0 or better in the Super Bowl era.

– Goff's 517 yards tied him for the eighth-most in a game in NFL history (according to ProFootball Reference) and were the most since Tom Brady passed for 517 yards against the Miami Dolphins in 2011.

– Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein and Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay both made 58-yard field goals, making this the first game in the Super Bowl era where both teams made a field goal of at least 58 yards.

– The teams combined for 982 total yards from scrimmage.