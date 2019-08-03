×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Buhai extends LPGA British Open lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    03 Aug 2019, 02:02 IST
AshleighBuhai - cropped
LPGA British Open leader Ashleigh Buhai

Ashleigh Buhai stretched her LPGA British Open advantage on Friday, moving three clear heading into the weekend as she chases a first victory on the Tour.

A superb seven-under 65 saw Buhai lead through 18 holes on Thursday and, despite failing to quite reach the same standards on Friday, a round of 67 saw her advantage extended on the second day.

Buhai had four birdies on the back nine at Woburn and said: "I'm feeling good. I'm trying not to keep thinking, 'It's a major', it's just another tournament.

"I'm really enjoying the way the golf course is playing. It helps that the conditions have been so good and we haven't had to deal with too many elements. I'm feeling very comfortable out there at the moment."

Hinako Shibuno remains second having shot 69, but Danielle Kang, who had matched the 20-year-old Japanese in the opening round, could only shoot level par.

Defending champion Georgia Hall and world number one Ko Jin-young were tied with Kang in ninth.

One former major champion who will not trouble Buhai is Laura Davies, who followed up a 10-over 82 by going three over to miss the cut and finish alone at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Other home hopefuls are faring better, though, with Bronte Law and Charley Hull joint fourth.

Advertisement
Buhai storms into the lead at LPGA British Open
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: LPGA great Leigh Ann Mills on beating cancer, healthy living & more
RELATED STORY
Calm Wallace claims lead amid British Masters storms
RELATED STORY
Higa stays ahead at U.S. Women's Open
RELATED STORY
Green continues to lead Women's PGA Championship
RELATED STORY
Ko Jin-young claims second major at Evian Championship
RELATED STORY
Lee capitalises on Creamer capitulation at Evian Championship
RELATED STORY
Jordan revels in course-record 63 to lead British Masters
RELATED STORY
LPGA golf legend Annika Sörenstam's interview with Darren Paltrowitz
RELATED STORY
Piercy takes clubhouse U.S. Open lead
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us