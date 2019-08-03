Buhai extends LPGA British Open lead

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 03 Aug 2019, 02:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LPGA British Open leader Ashleigh Buhai

Ashleigh Buhai stretched her LPGA British Open advantage on Friday, moving three clear heading into the weekend as she chases a first victory on the Tour.

A superb seven-under 65 saw Buhai lead through 18 holes on Thursday and, despite failing to quite reach the same standards on Friday, a round of 67 saw her advantage extended on the second day.

Buhai had four birdies on the back nine at Woburn and said: "I'm feeling good. I'm trying not to keep thinking, 'It's a major', it's just another tournament.

"I'm really enjoying the way the golf course is playing. It helps that the conditions have been so good and we haven't had to deal with too many elements. I'm feeling very comfortable out there at the moment."

.@ash_simon Buhai followed up her opening 65 with a second-round 67 @AIGWBO. She leads by three.@TheAmyRogers spoke with her after her round >> pic.twitter.com/dz8V4dtibA — LPGA (@LPGA) August 2, 2019

Hinako Shibuno remains second having shot 69, but Danielle Kang, who had matched the 20-year-old Japanese in the opening round, could only shoot level par.

Defending champion Georgia Hall and world number one Ko Jin-young were tied with Kang in ninth.

One former major champion who will not trouble Buhai is Laura Davies, who followed up a 10-over 82 by going three over to miss the cut and finish alone at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Other home hopefuls are faring better, though, with Bronte Law and Charley Hull joint fourth.