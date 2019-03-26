×
Day & Mickelson headline star-studded group, Tiger seeking fourth title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26 Mar 2019, 05:42 IST
Day-cropped
Jason Day and Phil Mickelson headline Group 12 for the Match Play event in Austin

Jason Day and Phil Mickelson have been drawn together in a star-studded group at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, as Tiger Woods eyes a fourth championship.

Former world number one Day and five-time major champion Mickelson headline Group 12, which also includes 2016 Open winner Henrik Stenson and former U.S. Open titleholder Jim Furyk for the tournament in Austin.

The World Golf Championships event – which Day won in 2014 and 2016 – will start with 16 groups of four players, divided by their world ranking, contesting round-robin matches from Wednesday through to Friday.

Only the group winners will advance to Saturday's round of 16, with three-time champion Woods set to feature against Patrick Cantlay, Brandt Snedeker and Aaron Wise in Group 13.

Woods' appearance at the Match Play marks the first time that he will play the round-robin format – rather than the previous single-elimination set-up – and the Austin Country Club course.

World number one Dustin Johnson – the 2017 champion – has been grouped with Hideki Matsuyama, Branden Grace and Chez Reavie.

Fresh off his Players Championship triumph, four-time major winner and 2015 Match Play champion Rory McIlroy will play Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Harding and Luke List, while Bubba Watson's title defence will start against Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel and Kevin Na.

Advertisement

 

Group 1

(1) Dustin Johnson
(24) Hideki Matsuyama
(40) Branden Grace
(55) Chez Reavie

Group 2
(2) Justin Rose
(22) Gary Woodland
(34) Eddie Pepperell
(53) Emiliano Grillo

Group 3
(3) Brooks Koepka
(27) Alex Noren
(36) Haotong Li
(60) Tom Lewis

Group 4
(4) Rory McIlroy
(32) Matt Fitzpatrick
(47) Justin Harding
(64) Luke List

Group 5
(5) Justin Thomas
(31) Keegan Bradley
(33) Matt Wallace
(50) Lucas Bjerregaard

Group 6
(6) Bryson DeChambeau
(17) Marc Leishman
(39) Kiradech Aphibarnrat
(59) Russell Knox

Group 7
(7) Francesco Molinari
(21) Webb Simpson
(45) Thorbjorn Olesen
(63) Satoshi Kodaira

Group 8
(8) Jon Rahm
(23) Matt Kuchar
(43) JB Holmes
(54) Si Woo Kim

Group 9
(9) Xander Schauffele
(29) Rafa Cabrera Bello
(35) Tyrrell Hatton
(62) Lee Westwood

Group 10
(10) Paul Casey
(25) Cameron Smith
(42) Charles Howell III
(58) Abraham Ancer

Group 11
(11) Tommy Fleetwood
(19) Louis Oosthuizen
(41) Kyle Stanley
(49) Byeong Hun An

Group 12
(12) Jason Day
(20) Phil Mickelson
(37) Henrik Stenson
(52) Jim Furyk

Group 13
(13) Tiger Woods
(18) Patrick Cantlay
(44) Brandt Snedeker
(61) Aaron Wise

Group 14
(14) Tony Finau
(30) Ian Poulter
(48) Kevin Kisner
(56) Keith Mitchell

Group 15
(15) Bubba Watson
(28) Jordan Spieth
(38) Billy Horschel
(57) Kevin Na

Group 16
(16) Patrick Reed
(26) Sergio Garcia
(46) Shane Lowry
(51) Andrew Putnam

Omnisport
NEWS
