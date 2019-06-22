Fitzpatrick on the charge in Munich as Kaymer falls away

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 22 Jun 2019, 19:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Fitzpatrick in action at the BMW International Open

Matt Fitzpatrick moved into contention at the BMW International Open with a superb 65 as overnight leader Martin Kaymer slipped away.

Two-time major champion Kaymer has not won a tournament since the 2014 U.S. Open but was top of the leaderboard heading into the third round in Munich.

The German struggled on Saturday, though, as four bogeys in a round of 75 left him five shots off the lead going into the final day at the Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

Jordan Smith, the 2017 European Open winner, leads the way after he continued to improve with six birdies in a bogey-free round of 66. meaning he is a shot clear of Fitzpatrick and Austrian Matthias Schwab.

Fitzpatrick's superb long putt for birdie at the 18th completed a fine round that contained eight birdies and one bogey and the Englishman felt his attacking tactics paid off.

"I’ve played well so far this year," he said. "I want to win as many tournaments as I can this year.

"If I'm putting myself in position where I'm a few behind on Saturday, it gives me the green light to go at it. If I was leading, I'd probably hold back a little bit. Today allowed me to be a little more aggressive. I'm very pleased. I felt since I arrived there's a score out there.

"There are four par fives and if you get good drives away on all of them they are all reachable - I'm obviously talking a perfect round. There's four there and if you make a few putts to save pars and three more birdies. It's a nice course for me and it’s scoreable."

Advertisement

Schwab is also in the hunt after recording his career best round on the European Tour, a 65.

"A few things came together today," he said. "I had a rusty start. Long game-wise I kept it together with a few good up and downs and a chip-in on two for birdie. I then just had it going a bit and made a few putts and that's how I shot 65 today.

"I wasn't trying to set any targets, I was really just focusing on myself, I was very much in the moment and just focusing on the next shot and it worked out okay. I've been playing okay the last few weeks. I'm just focused on myself and a good result will come eventually. Why not this week?"

Last year's winner Matt Wallace is two shots behind Smith as he seeks to defend his crown, while South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout is also on -11 with Lee Westwood among three players a shot further back.

With 18 holes to go... #BMWInternationalOpen — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 22, 2019