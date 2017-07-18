Flattered Rahm says: I'm never going to be Seve

Hailing Seve Ballesteros as his "great idol", Jon Rahm said: "He is somewhat the reason why I play golf. He opened so many doors."

As he bids to emulate Seve Ballesteros by starring in an Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, Jon Rahm has said he would be satisfied to end his career having managed a quarter of what his "great idol" achieved.

In only his second Open, Ballesteros famously tied for second at Birkdale in 1976, an audacious chip-and-run between two bunkers on the 18th crowning a superb week for the then-teenager, who had led heading into the final round. Ballesteros went on to win the event on three occasions and is the only Spaniard to have lifted the Claret Jug to date.

Rahm, who will make his second Open appearance this week, has climbed swiftly into the world's top 10 following victories on the PGA and European Tours in 2017.

Yet although the 22-year-old has been tipped for greatness, he told a news conference on Tuesday: "I'm never going to be Seve."

Highlighting Ballesteros' impact on his own career, Rahm continued: "Seve was so unique, so special. To be honest, if we ever see someone like him again it is going to be someone very, very special. Because what he did was special for Spanish golf.

"He opened so many doors. And he is somewhat the reason why I play golf, because of that Ryder Cup in 1997 [when the inspirational Ballesteros fulfilled a notably hands-on captaincy role at Valderrama].

"I'm pretty sure he had some influence in getting the Ryder Cup there, and being the captain and how he brought the game of golf to Spain and the Spanish community, directly because of that my dad and some friends tried golf and that's how I started playing.

"If, by my own career, I can make just one kid whose future was not related to golf, play golf, I'll be extremely happy. And I'm probably one of thousands [drawn to the game by Ballesteros].

"So when I'm compared to him it's really beautiful to hear those words. I like to take that as a positive and try to embrace it, because he's a great idol of mine.

"I try to emulate a lot of the things he used to do, and one of the things is that inspirational power he had, the way he brought masses together and people together.

"If I could do a quarter of what he ever did, I'd probably be really satisfied with my career."