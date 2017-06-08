Fowler believes in USGA, says Erin Hills will be a 'fun course to play'

Rickie Fowler took a trip to Erin Hills for a practice round and he liked what he saw ahead of the U.S. Open.

The scenic Wisconsin course just west of Milwaukee will be hosting its first U.S. Open next week and has placed some PGA Tour pros on high alert.

Fowler is not worried, rather, he is looking forward to the challenge.

"Erin Hills is a big golf course. It was fun to get up there and see it on Monday," Fowler said Wednesday, via golfchannel.com.

"It's going to be set up depending on where the wind is at. I feel like Mike Davis and the USGA are pretty on top of that so far from what it sounded like, so if they do set it up right, it's going to be a fun course to play, and a good test at the same time."

A few photos have surfaced showcasing Erin Hills' almost secretive set up, but few know a lot about the course.

"It's fairly wide off the tee on some holes, and there are other's where it will be tighter," Fowler said.

"[The course] has a cool look to it, natural. It has a bit of a links look, so I'm definitely looking forward to making sure my game is in the right spot this week and going into next week."

Fowler, ranked ninth in the world, is this week's top-ranked golfer at the St. Jude Classic.

Coming off a tied for second last week at the Memorial Tournament, his 10th runner-up finish on Tour, Fowler will use this week as a chance to fine-tune some things in his game.

"I definitely like playing the week before majors," he said. "It allows me to see where my game is at, and allows me to see what needs to be worked on; what needs to be tightened up."