Gallacher capitalises on Suri woes to win Indian Open

Indian Open champion Stephen Gallacher

Stephen Gallacher birdied the 18th hole to end his five-year title drought on the European Tour after Julian Suri squandered a three-shot lead in the final round of the Indian Open.

Suri led after each of the first three rounds, but the American's bid to be crowned champion in New Delhi was dashed by a quadruple bogey at the 14th.

There was a missed opportunity for Suri when he three-putted for par at the 13th and he was in for much more pain at the next, where he made an eight after his second shot rolled off the green.

That dropped the New Yorker back to six-under and he could only manage four pars to sign for a five-over 77, enabling Gallacher to claim a first tournament win since his Dubai Desert Classic triumph in 2014.

Gallacher finished one shot clear of Masahiro Kawamura at DLF Golf and Country Club on nine under to claim his fourth European Tour title despite a quadruple bogey of his own at the seventh.

The Scotsman sparkled after hitting the turn in 39, making five birdies on the back nine - including one at the last after a brilliant approach shot gave him a chance for an eagle - to card a one-under 71.

WOW!!



Could that be the moment that wins @stevieggolf the title?#HIO2019 pic.twitter.com/MBzLd5Lzot — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 31, 2019

Kawamura could only par the last to finish with a one-over 73, while Jorge Campillo was another shot back following a magnificent closing 67, with Suri and Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a share of fourth.

Callum Shinkwin - joint-leader with Suri at the start of the day - dropped back to five under and a share of sixth place with a six-over 78.