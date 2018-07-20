Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Amateur Pranavi wins 9th leg of Hero WPGT

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
35   //    20 Jul 2018, 17:01 IST

Bengaluru, Jul 20 (PTI) Amateur Pranavi Urs held her nerves in the final stages and fired a birdie in the final hole to clinch the ninth leg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour with an even-par 72 in the third round here today.

Pranavi totalled four-over 220 to became the second amateur to win a title this season.

Ridhima Dilawari was the first amateur to win a Hero WPGT event this season, when she finished on top at the seventh leg.

Tvesa Malik (75) and Gaurika Bishnoi (76) were Tied-2nd and by virtue of finishing on top amongst the professionals, shared the honours on the giant cheque.

The consolation for Tvesa (Rs.7,85,600) was that she moved to the top of the Hero WPGT Order of Merit, overtaking Neha Tripathi (Rs.7,53,200).

Gursimar Badwal (Rs.6,89,300) is third after being Tied-4th this week with Neha.

Pranavi started the final day in third place and three behind the leader Gaurika, and two behind second placed Tvesa.

She birdied the first and 18th and in between bogeyed the third and fourth. A magnificent 25-foot putt on the final hole, which resulted in a birdie, tilted the balance in Pranavi's favour.

Gursimar Badwal (75) and Neha Tripathi (76) finished Tied-4th with a total of 224, while Trisha Sunil (76) was sixth at 225. Amandeep Drall (74) and Anisha Padukone (74) were Tied-7th at 228 as Suchitra Ramesh (78) was ninth at 229 and Sonam Chugh (74) rounded off the Top-10

Contact Us Advertise with Us