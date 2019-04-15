×
Greatness like no other - Serena, Nicklaus praise inspirational Woods

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    15 Apr 2019, 00:48 IST
Tiger_Augusta_cropped
Tiger Woods celebrates in front of the crowd at the 18th green.

Serena Williams revealed she was moved to tears while Jack Nicklaus sent his congratulations after Tiger Woods secured his 15th major at the Masters.

Woods carded a final round of 70 to win by one shot on a dramatic final day at Augusta, clinching a fifth green jacket but his first since 2005.

The 43-year-old has endured injury issues in recent years, raising doubts over his future in the game, but he completed a remarkable comeback on Sunday, much to the delight of those at the venue and millions watching on at home.

Tennis star Williams - who has returned to the court after giving birth to her first child in September 2017 - was quick to send out a tweet congratulating her fellow American, admitting she was inspired by Woods' success.

"I am literally in tears watching Tiger Woods - this is Greatness like no other," she wrote on social media.

"Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow. Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy."

Woods is now one closer to the record of 18 major wins held by Nicklaus, who believes the result will provide a huge boost for the sport.

Nicklaus tweeted: "A big "well done" from me to Tiger Woods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!!"

Omnisport
NEWS
