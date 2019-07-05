×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Harrington makes impressive start to Irish Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    05 Jul 2019, 02:06 IST
PadraigHarrington - cropped
Ireland's Padraig Harrington

Home favourite Padraig Harrington enjoyed a serene first round at the Irish Open as he claimed a one-shot lead on Thursday.

The 47-year-old carded a seven-under 63 for his lowest opening round on the European Tour for 18 years in just his second event of the season.

Harrington, who suffered a broken wrist earlier in the year, made eight birdies and relished the experience.

"It would definitely be up there with one of the simplest, easiest, most pleasant days ever on the links," he told the European Tour website.

"I know I don't have to play as well as that for the next three days. It would be nice if I did but we'll just go out there and try and do more of the same.

"If nothing good happens for the next three days, so be it. I know I'm on the right track."

Harrington sits just ahead of South Africa's Zander Lombard, while seven players - including Thorbjorn Olesen and Eddie Pepperell – are grouped together on five under.

Advertisement
Koepka makes stunning start to U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Europe captain Harrington gets Ryder Cup wildcards reduced to three
RELATED STORY
Lashley leads Rocket Mortgage Classic, Woodland makes slow start
RELATED STORY
Koepka makes blistering start to close in on Woodland
RELATED STORY
Classy Kaymer makes strong start to Munich title bid
RELATED STORY
McIlroy hopes regained 'freedom' leads to fast start at U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Joint-leader Fowler encouraged by U.S. Open start
RELATED STORY
Rahm makes early U.S. Open charge with Pebble Beach birdie blitz
RELATED STORY
Woods and Rose under way, Spieth makes move in U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
McIlroy braced for tougher conditions after promising start
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us