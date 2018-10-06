Justin Rose to play with Irish pop star Niall Horan at Hero Pro-Am in London

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 06 Oct 2018, 12:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

London, Oct 6 (PTI) World No. 2 Justin Rose will play with Irish pop star Niall Horan at the Pro-Am at the British Masters for his selected cause Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens on October 10.

Rose, the tournament host, was thrilled to welcome Horan on board for the Sky Sports British Masters, with the Irishman also set to play in the Hero Pro-Am at Walton Heath.

A day before the Pro-Am, Rose will be joined by Hero Indian Open champion Matt Wallace, Paul Dunne and Andrew 'Beef' Johnston and two other players for a night of action-packed golf at the Hero Challenge to be staged at the iconic Canary Wharf on October 9.

"I'm delighted to again be working with Niall to raise money for Cancer Research UK Kids &Teens, a cause which is very close to my heart. We've been lucky enough to raise a lot of money over the last couple of years and we have seen first-hand what a difference it can make," the 2016 Olympic golf gold medallist said.

"Niall loves his golf and helps to bring the game to a different audience, so it's great for him to be able to play in the Hero Pro-Am, which is now packed with big names from various industries."

Among the celebrities joining Horan in the Hero Pro-Am will be former England captain and five-time Premier League winner John Terry, host of The Ryder Cup opening ceremony and former Newcastle United star David Ginola, as well as former England international-turned television pundit Jamie Redknapp and legendary jockey AP McCoy.

Former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, Hollywood actors Matthew Goode and James Nesbitt, along with TV presenting trio Zoe Hardman, Piers Morgan and Dan Walker, will also play in the curtain-raiser to the hotly-anticipated Sky Sports British Masters.

The British Masters will take place at Walton Heath Golf Club from October 11-14, hosted by Rose, and the Englishman will continue his long-standing charitable partnership with his friend Horan, the former One Direction singer who has since forged a successful solo career in the music industry