×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kang claims AT&T Byron Nelson for first PGA Tour win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    13 May 2019, 05:04 IST
Sung Kang
Sung Kang

Sung Kang ended his wait for a first PGA Tour win, claiming the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday.

The South Korean shot a four-under 67 to finish 23 under for the tournament, earning a two-stroke victory.

It took him 159 starts to get his first PGA Tour win.

Kang finished his third round earlier on Sunday with a three-under 68 to enter the final 18 holes with a three-shot lead.

It was a lead he was rarely at risk of relinquishing.

He dropped a couple of shots in his round, but both of his bogeys came soon after birdies and he followed up a bogey on the second with two birdies to close out his front nine and another on 12 with three in a row at 14, 15 and 16.

Scott Piercy finished tied for second after a seven-under 64 helped him close out his tournament at 21 under. He went bogey-free on the weekend. Matt Every shot a final-round 66 to tie Piercy.

Brooks Koepka (65) finished fourth at 20 under.

Advertisement

Texas native Jordan Spieth shot an even-par 71 to close out his tournament at 11 under and a tie for 29th.

Going into the US PGA Championship next week at Bethpage Black, Spieth is still trying to find his game.

"Today's round wasn't great, but overall a pretty solid week, especially on the greens," Spieth told CBS after his round.

"It's really nice when that happens, I start to kind of give myself a little bit more leeway and freedom in going out and try to [score better] when I'm putting well."

The US PGA Championship starts on Thursday.

Advertisement
Kang surges into Byron Nelson lead with 61
RELATED STORY
Every surges into AT&T Byron Nelson lead
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Tony Romo chips in for eagle at Byron Nelson
RELATED STORY
Romo shoots his best round on PGA Tour
RELATED STORY
McCarthy leads Byron Nelson as Koepka lurks
RELATED STORY
Keith Mitchell gets his first PGA Tour win, taking Honda
RELATED STORY
Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo to play Dallas PGA Tour event
RELATED STORY
Homa secures first PGA Tour win at Wells Fargo Championship
RELATED STORY
Snead's record in sight – Tiger Woods' 81 PGA Tour wins
RELATED STORY
Mitchell wins first PGA Tour title at Honda Classic
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us