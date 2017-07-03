Kang dramatically wins Women's PGA Championship for first major title

Danielle Kang was put under pressure but the American took out the Women's PGA Championship.

by Omnisport News 03 Jul 2017, 04:35 IST

A final-hole birdie saw Danielle Kang clinch her maiden major title, claiming the Women's PGA Championship by a shot on Sunday.

The American fired a three-under 68 in the final round at Olympia Fields in Illinois, including six birdies.

Kang's birdie at the 18th saw her secure a first win on the LPGA Tour, finishing at 13 under and a shot ahead of Canadian defending champion Brooke Henderson.

Henderson completed a consistent title defence with a bogey-free five-under 66, but she fell just short.

South Korean Chella Choi, who shared the overnight lead with Kang, produced an even-par 71 to finish outright third at 10 under.

Kang secured a dramatic victory when she reached the green at the par-five 18th hole in two, allowing her to two-putt for birdie and her victory.

A run of four consecutive birdies from holes 11 to 14 was the highlight of her round as Henderson put her under pressure.

Henderson, playing one group ahead, finished birdie-birdie and saw an eagle putt that would have given her the outright lead stop just short of the cup.

South Korean trio Lee Mi-hyang (67), Amy Yang (68) and Kim Sei-young (68) were tied for fourth at nine under.

Inbee Park (68) and Lexi Thompson (69) were two shots further back.

World number one Ryu So-yeon (72) ended up tied for 14th, while Lydia Ko's weekend struggles continued as she carded a 75 to finish at five over.