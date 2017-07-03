Kang dramatically wins Women's PGA Championship for first major title
Danielle Kang was put under pressure but the American took out the Women's PGA Championship.
A final-hole birdie saw Danielle Kang clinch her maiden major title, claiming the Women's PGA Championship by a shot on Sunday.
The American fired a three-under 68 in the final round at Olympia Fields in Illinois, including six birdies.
Kang's birdie at the 18th saw her secure a first win on the LPGA Tour, finishing at 13 under and a shot ahead of Canadian defending champion Brooke Henderson.
Henderson completed a consistent title defence with a bogey-free five-under 66, but she fell just short.
All the feels @daniellekang @KPMGWomensPGA pic.twitter.com/4z3KleZLey— LPGA (@LPGA) July 2, 2017
South Korean Chella Choi, who shared the overnight lead with Kang, produced an even-par 71 to finish outright third at 10 under.
Kang secured a dramatic victory when she reached the green at the par-five 18th hole in two, allowing her to two-putt for birdie and her victory.
A run of four consecutive birdies from holes 11 to 14 was the highlight of her round as Henderson put her under pressure.
Henderson, playing one group ahead, finished birdie-birdie and saw an eagle putt that would have given her the outright lead stop just short of the cup.
Lights out.— LPGA (@LPGA) July 2, 2017
Watch highlights from @daniellekang's incredible final round at the @KPMGWomensPGA! pic.twitter.com/WylvMVnTfi
South Korean trio Lee Mi-hyang (67), Amy Yang (68) and Kim Sei-young (68) were tied for fourth at nine under.
Inbee Park (68) and Lexi Thompson (69) were two shots further back.
World number one Ryu So-yeon (72) ended up tied for 14th, while Lydia Ko's weekend struggles continued as she carded a 75 to finish at five over.