Kinhult maintains two-shot lead in Paris

Open de France champion Marcus Kinhult

Marcus Kinhult will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Open de France but Sergio Garcia is among a strong pack breathing down his neck in Paris.

Kinhult ended the day in a familiar position - two ahead of Chris Wood, as was the case ahead of the third day - after the 21-year-old maintained his advantage with a four-under score of 67 at Le Golf National.

The 183-ranked Swede lit up the front nine to go five shots clear on Saturday, hitting the turn in 32 to go 10 under, but was level par through the back nine.

Kinhult started the tournament with four bogeys in a row, but has given himself a golden opportunity to claim a maiden title in his 31st European Tour event.

The leader is in trouble.



Ignore that, no he's not! pic.twitter.com/H4oVfu7yMC — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 30, 2018

Wood also signed for a 67 after a mixed round, recovering from a double bogey at the fourth - which was followed by another dropped shot at the fifth, before he conjured up an eagle three at the final hole on the front nine.

Garcia vaulted himself up the leaderboard with a magnificent seven-under 64 to sit just three shots adrift of Kinhult - and he would have been even more ominously poised but for a bogey at the last after his tee shot found the water.

Fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm is also in the mix, sitting one back of compatriot Garcia on six under, following a three-under round of 68.

Justin Thomas has six shots to make up on Kinhult after a 69, putting him in a tie for fifth with Julian Suri

Alex Noren surged into contention with a six-under 65 to go to three under for the week, but Matt Fitzpatrick dropped back to one under with a one-over 72.