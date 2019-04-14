Koepka aims to make Molinari, Woods 'a little nervous'

Brooks Koepka during the third round of the 2019 Masters

Brooks Koepka hopes to make his Masters rivals nervous on Sunday, when the three-time major champion will start the final round three shots back from leader Francesco Molinari.

Koepka, last year's U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner, mixed four bogeys with five birdies and an eagle at Augusta National on Saturday, a three-under 69 good enough for outright fourth at 10 under.

Tiger Woods and Tony Finau are one stroke better off at 11 under, and Koepka hopes to put the pressure on the three men ahead of him as he seeks a first green jacket.

"I can't control anything that they're doing … whatever they're going to do, they're going to do," he told a news conference.

"So just need to go out there and hopefully they can see something on the board where it'll make them a little nervous.

"I'm pretty comfortable being … up there on the leaderboard in a major come Sunday. So I enjoy it, it's fun, getting definitely more comfortable with it as every major goes by. But I feel good and I like my chances tomorrow.

"That's always an added bonus but you just got to go out and play a clean 18 holes tomorrow and [make] no mistakes, and hopefully get off to a good start and let those boys see something.

"I would love to get off to a fast start, that would be the one thing, take advantage of the holes that you need to take advantage of and be within three going into the back nine."

.@BKoepka leaps to ten under par with an eagle at No. 15 #themasters pic.twitter.com/Y3d8X5vfhO — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 13, 2019

Ian Poulter is a shot back from Koepka at nine under, tied with 2012 U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson, and the Englishman feels he is potentially capable of putting together a streak to challenge the frontrunners.

"I just need to hole a couple more putts and hopefully have a chance," he said.

"I can only do what I can do at this point, so I need to make some birdies tomorrow.

"The greens are soft. This course is receptive, we're all out early tomorrow morning, so we're all on the golf course and we're going to know what's happening.

"If someone's going low, we're going to see it. Just got to go as low as you can go and see what happens."