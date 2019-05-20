×
Koepka retains control of PGA after early wobble

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    20 May 2019, 01:12 IST
Brooks Koepka - cropped
Brooks Koepka in the final round of the US PGA Championship

Runaway leader Brooks Koepka remained in complete control of the US PGA Championship after overcoming a brief wobble at the start of his final round.

Koepka was seeking to complete a stunning wire-to-wire victory at Bethpage Black, having stormed clear of the field in search of his fourth major title inside two years.

The 29-year-old began Sunday at 12 under, with nearest rivals Dustin Johnson, Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List and Harold Varner III all seven off the pace.

A sloppy bogey at the first from Koepka provided a glimmer of hope for the chasing pack and Johnson soon improved to six under, a birdie at the par-five fourth moving him to within five of the lead.

However, Koepka then picked up a shot on the long fourth himself, stretching his advantage to six strokes with 14 holes to play.

Varner, playing in the final group with Koepka, briefly reached six under with a brilliant birdie at the first, only to then fall away badly. A double bogey for Varner at the third was followed by another on four, where he lost a ball hacking away in heavy rough.

 

