Lashley goes wire-to-wire for first PGA Tour win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    01 Jul 2019, 06:06 IST
lashley-nate-06302019-getty-ftr.jpg
Nate Lashley

Nate Lashley secured his first PGA Tour win, completing a wire-to-wire six-stroke victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday.

Lashley entered the tournament as an alternate and wrapped up his win with a two-under 70 in the final round at Detroit Golf Club.

He opened with rounds of 63-67-63 through the first three days, entered Sunday with a six-stroke lead and was in control throughout the final round.

"[I'm] just really emotional right now,” Lashley said after his round, fighting back tears. "Truly thankful I got into the golf tournament.

"Winning on the PGA Tour was always a dream and getting that done today was a great accomplishment."

Lashley made the turn even par and finished his back nine with two birdies, including one on the par-five 17th, to make the moment even sweeter.

He finished the tournament 25 under after a closing par putt.

Doc Redman jumped up the leaderboard to finish in second place at 19 under with Rory Sabbatini and Wes Roach in a tie for third place a shot further back.

Brandt Snedeker and Patrick Reed were part of a six-way tie for fifth.

Sepp Straka and J.T. Poston ended the weekend in a tie for 11th place at 16 under and newly minted professional Viktor Hovland highlighted a four-way tie for 13th.

Lashley surges clear in Detroit
