Lashley leads Rocket Mortgage Classic, Woodland makes slow start

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    28 Jun 2019, 06:16 IST
Nate Lashley
Nate Lashley

Nate Lashley shot an impressive nine-under 63 to lead the Rocket Mortgage Classic as Gary Woodland struggled in the first round on Thursday.

Lashley was bogey-free during his round and finished with birdies on five of his last six holes at Detroit Golf Club.

His birdie at 18 came after a nice approach shot.

Lashley made it into the field as an alternate on Wednesday and now holds a one-stroke lead after firing off his best round of the year to date.

Ryan Armour and Nick Watney trail Lashley by one stroke after both players shot eight-under 64s.

In action for the first time since winning the U.S. Open, Woodland struggled to a one-over 73 in his opening round.

In a seven-way tie for fourth place are Chez Reavie, Rory Sabbatini, Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk and Chase Wright.

Howell had four birdies and two eagles during his round.

Rickie Fowler sits five shots back of the leader in a tie for 33rd at four under, while Dustin Johnson opened with a one-under 71.

