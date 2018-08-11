Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Masters champion Reed heads group of notable players to miss cut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    11 Aug 2018, 21:19 IST
Patrick Reed
Masters champion Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia were among the high-profile players to miss the cut at the US PGA Championship.

Masters champion Reed failed to last the weekend as a result of a one-under second round of 71, having started with a 72 at Bellerive Country Club.

Two-time Masters winner Watson finished way back on eight under following a miserable eight-over 78 to miss a cut for the third successive major, but is still set to feature for the United States in the Ryder Cup.

Garcia was on the cusp of qualification, only to fall outside the projected level-par cut line at over over after a 71 in his second round.

A pair of 71s ensured Alex Noren - who started the final major of the year in an automatic qualification spot for Europe's Ryder Cup team - will make an early exit in St. Louis.

Phil Mickelson finished well back on four over, while Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Kuchar also missed the cut to leave them hoping for a captain's pick to play in Paris.

Paul Casey's hopes of securing an automatic spot suffered a blow when he failed to make the cut along with Henrik Stenson. 

 
 
 
 
 
Omnisport
NEWS
Masters champion Patrick Reed eyes 2nd major win at Open
RELATED STORY
Cut down: 3 of top 5 players to miss weekend at British Open
RELATED STORY
To match my expectations I'd have to win every week -...
RELATED STORY
Message from coach keeping Masters champion Reed grounded
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Johnson, Koepka and Reed book places...
RELATED STORY
The wild ride of Justin Thomas at The Players Championship
RELATED STORY
Reed & Rose make early charges on Carnoustie 'moving day'
RELATED STORY
Fort Worth winner Rose grouped with five-time champion...
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau takes European Open lead, Reed makes late run
RELATED STORY
Massachusetts firefighter Parziale makes cut at US Open
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us