Masters champion Reed heads group of notable players to miss cut

Masters champion Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia were among the high-profile players to miss the cut at the US PGA Championship.

Masters champion Reed failed to last the weekend as a result of a one-under second round of 71, having started with a 72 at Bellerive Country Club.

Two-time Masters winner Watson finished way back on eight under following a miserable eight-over 78 to miss a cut for the third successive major, but is still set to feature for the United States in the Ryder Cup.

Garcia was on the cusp of qualification, only to fall outside the projected level-par cut line at over over after a 71 in his second round.

A pair of 71s ensured Alex Noren - who started the final major of the year in an automatic qualification spot for Europe's Ryder Cup team - will make an early exit in St. Louis.

Phil Mickelson finished well back on four over, while Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Kuchar also missed the cut to leave them hoping for a captain's pick to play in Paris.

Paul Casey's hopes of securing an automatic spot suffered a blow when he failed to make the cut along with Henrik Stenson.