×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

McIlroy braced for tougher conditions after promising start

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    14 Jun 2019, 03:52 IST
McIlroycropped
Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy was pleased to capitalise on "benign" conditions and make a promising start to the U.S. Open on Thursday.

McIlroy, on a high after a dominant Canadian Open victory last weekend, carded a three-under 68 in his first round at Pebble Beach to trail leading trio Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen by just two shots.

The four-time major champion reflected on a job well done, knowing the course could become much more challenging.

"I think my average the first round in the last three years of this tournament is always 70.2. So I'm happy with this. It's my first round in the 60s at a U.S. Open since Chambers Bay in 2015," said the Northern Irishman.

"But it was out there. Benign conditions. It's a very soft start to a U.S. Open, which is a good thing, because you're completely in control of the golf course.

"They can do whatever they want with it from here. It's not as if you're starting with a course that's in the condition like a Sunday and then you get three days and it sort of starts to get away from you.

"If they want to dial it up and make it a little bit further, they just don't have to put much water on it tonight and we'll come out tomorrow and it will play a little bit trickier. From the scores I'm seeing, that's really what I expect for tomorrow."

He added: "In terms of set-up, maybe not the conditions, the fairways are very slow. The greens are quite soft still. But in terms of the set-up.

Advertisement

"I'm looking at the 13th fairway here. It's 50 yards wide, 45 yards wide from left-to-right. There's generous targets out there still.

"But all this golf course needs is just a little tweak here and there, and it can play a lot more difficult. So while the conditions are this benign and the golf course is still sort of soft and slow, you need to take advantage of it, and thankfully I did today."

Gary Woodland, Emiliano Grillo and Sepp Straka matched McIlroy's opening round, while Scott Piercy set the clubhouse lead with a four-under 67.

Advertisement
McIlroy pleased with winning start
RELATED STORY
Rory McIlroy bemoans error-strewn Augusta start
RELATED STORY
McIlroy cruises to Canadian Open win after shooting 61
RELATED STORY
McIlroy hopes regained 'freedom' leads to fast start at U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
McIlroy eyes Augusta after Players Championship success
RELATED STORY
McIlroy facing cut threat after nightmare start to round two at Bethpage
RELATED STORY
Rory McIlroy blames PGA Tour for slow play 'epidemic'
RELATED STORY
Koepka and McIlroy success a 'driving factor' for Spieth
RELATED STORY
There is a score there for me - McIlroy pleased with improved display
RELATED STORY
McIlroy earns share of Canadian Open lead
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us